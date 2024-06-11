You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949456
Organ harvesting gangs now use fake scholarships to lure victims, Expert warns

Organ harvesting gangs have shifted from offering attractive job opportunities to using educational scholarships to ensnare their victims, reveals investigator and security threat analyst George Dosoo-Doyen.

In an interview with Theghanareport.com, Dosoo-Doyen explained that as the public became aware of job-related scams, criminals began impersonating academic institutions, offering full tuition, stipends, and other academic aid to deceive unsuspecting individuals.



