You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948280
news

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Osafo-Maafo, Registry of Births and Deaths launch sensitisation on maternal/child health recordkeeping

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The MCHRB aims to streamline birth registration processes The MCHRB aims to streamline birth registration processes

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, senior presidential advisor on the economy, has urged the Births and Deaths Registry to ensure every birth and foetal death is registered nationwide.

This move aligns with Ghana's goal for universal birth registration under SDG 16.9. In 2022, the Registry recorded 93% of births and 38% of deaths, credited to improved logistics and decentralization.

The MCHRB aims to streamline birth registration processes for timely issuance of birth certificates and National Identification Numbers.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment