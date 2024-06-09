Osafo-Maafo, Registry of Births and Deaths launch sensitisation on maternal/child health recordkeeping

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, senior presidential advisor on the economy, has urged the Births and Deaths Registry to ensure every birth and foetal death is registered nationwide.



This move aligns with Ghana's goal for universal birth registration under SDG 16.9. In 2022, the Registry recorded 93% of births and 38% of deaths, credited to improved logistics and decentralization.



The MCHRB aims to streamline birth registration processes for timely issuance of birth certificates and National Identification Numbers.