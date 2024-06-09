You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948454
news

Regional News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Otumfuo supports education in Ga Dangbe with GHC 500,000

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated GHC 500,000 to support the education of brilliant but needy students in the Ga Dangbe region.

The donation was announced during a durbar marking his visit to the Ga Kingdom.

The Otumfuo emphasized the need for unity and development between the Ga Dangbe and Ashanti Kingdoms, urging cooperation for the benefit of future generations. He also thanked the Ga Mantse for attending his 25th anniversary celebration, highlighting the gesture as a reciprocal act of goodwill.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment