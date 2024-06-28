Our focus will be low-cost housing for Ghanaians – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced plans to prioritize low-cost housing if elected.



During a meeting with the National Tenants Union, Mahama emphasized the need for affordable housing, particularly for nurses, teachers, civil servants, and other steady income earners.



He criticized the current high-priced 'affordable' housing and promised genuinely affordable options.



Additionally, Mahama committed to pushing for the Rent Control Bill, preventing tenants from paying more than one year's rent in advance. His assurances aim to address the housing needs of approximately 19 million renting Ghanaians.