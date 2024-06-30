Oyanka accuses Greater Accra Regional Police of ignoring CID and abusing rights

Regional News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, Overlord of Oblieman and Chairman of the World Human Rights Council has accused the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of undermining CID directives and violating human rights in handling a case involving armed landguards.



On March 22, 2024, armed landguards invaded Oblieman’s community park, leading to arrests and weapon seizures.



However, investigator Mr. Kojo Addison released the suspects, who later attacked residents and the Chiefs Palace.



Dissatisfied, residents petitioned the CID Director-General, COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, who sought the case docket, but the Regional Police Command has been uncooperative.



Residents now appeal to IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for intervention, emphasizing the urgent need for justice and safety.