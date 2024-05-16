PAC hearing uncovers excess expenditure of GHC 2.7m by nine assemblies

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the Zone Four public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Takoradi, Western Region, it was revealed that nine assemblies overspent by over 4 million Ghana cedis on workshops, fuel, honorarium, and other expenses, as per the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report.



This resulted in an excess expenditure of GHC 2,706,135.00, violating guidelines that limit administrative expenditure to 10 percent of allocations from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).



According to the report, nine assemblies received a total DACF allocation of GHc 20,977,699.78, allowing for administrative expenditure of up to 10 percent, equivalent to GHc 2,097,769.98. The Auditor-General recommended that the management of these assemblies refund the excess expenditure from their Internal Generated Fund (IGF) accounts into the DACF accounts and adhere to the guidelines to prevent further violations.



Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse-Avedzi, stated that the Committee would recommend to Parliament in its final report that all expenditure exceeding the 10 percent limit for administrative purposes should be rejected on the GIFMIS platform. This measure aims to address the issue of over-utilization of the Common Fund for administrative expenses by the assemblies.