PAC to refer accountant to A-G for prosecution over GH₵2.3m procurement breach

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has announced plans to refer the Accountant of Esiama Nurses and Midwifery Training College to the Attorney General for prosecution, following alleged breaches in procurement laws.



PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, issued the directive during a public sitting in Takoradi, Western Region, on Monday, May 13, 2024.



The PAC's decision stems from an Auditor General's report indicating procurement irregularities amounting to over GH₵2.3 million at Esiama NMTC. Accountant Eric Andoh will face charges for violating Section 20 of the procurement law.



Esiama NMTC's procurement misconduct was flagged alongside Fijai SHS and Sekondi College in the 2022 Auditor General's report. The institutions were cited for procuring goods without following proper procurement procedures outlined in Section 20 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914).



The Auditor General's report highlighted instances where bags of food supplied by the National Buffer Stock to Takoradi SHS and Fijai SHS weighed less than the standard 100kg. Both schools received undersupplied food items, prompting concerns over potential financial losses and insufficient provisions for students.



In response to the Auditor General's findings, the headmasters of Takoradi SHS and Fijai SHS revealed steps taken to address the undersupply issue, including weighing supplies at pickup points and reporting discrepancies to the National Buffer Stock.