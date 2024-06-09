You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948232
Source: GNA

PSGH calls for integration of pharmacies in primary healthcare delivery

The launch of The Strategy to Enhance Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS) Project The launch of The Strategy to Enhance Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS) Project

The President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, has urged the government to integrate pharmacies into primary healthcare to improve access and efficiency.

He emphasized that pharmacies are crucial in rural areas and can provide patient-centered care.

The Society launched the Strategy to Enhance Access to Pharmaceutical Services (SEAPS) project to enhance pharmaceutical care and primary healthcare in underserved communities.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, supported the initiative, highlighting the importance of pharmacists in medication management and primary care settings.

