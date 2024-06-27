You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1955114

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Palestinians flee Gaza City's Shejaiya area amid heavy bombardment

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Israeli military has ordered Shejaiya to evacuate and head southwards The Israeli military has ordered Shejaiya to evacuate and head southwards

Residents of Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya district are fleeing amid intense Israeli bombardment and a reported ground incursion.

Air strikes have killed at least seven people. Palestinian armed groups claim to have targeted Israeli military vehicles. The Israeli military ordered an evacuation and suggested moving southwards.

This escalation follows Israel's campaign against Hamas, triggered by the deadly October 7 attack. Shejaiya is experiencing severe air strikes, artillery shelling, and ground force advances.

The UN reports over a million displaced in Gaza, with limited aid and restricted medical evacuations. Meanwhile, 21 children with cancer were reportedly allowed to leave Gaza for treatment.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment