Parliament approves mining lease for Ghana Bauxite Company in Awaso

Parliament has unanimously ratified the mining lease granted to the Ghana Bauxite Company to mine bauxite in Awaso, located in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, Graphic Online reports.



This approval followed a report from the joint Parliamentary Committee of Mines and Energy and Lands and Forestry on



June 26, 2024.



The Awaso bauxite mine is a key component of the government's strategy to establish an integrated aluminum industry in Ghana. The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has identified this mine as one of four major projects aimed at building this industry, working with strategic investors to expand the mine and construct a refinery.



Ghana Bauxite Company, the country's sole bauxite producer for over 80 years, has undergone multiple ownership changes. In 2022, Ofori-Poku Company Limited (OPCL), a Ghanaian firm, acquired an 80% stake, making it wholly Ghanaian-owned for the first time.



The ratified lease, effective May 3, 2024, ensures operational continuity and secures employment for the local community.