Parliamentary Staff protest against outgoing Clerk Cyril Nsiah

General News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh

Parliamentary staff members are frustrated with outgoing Clerk Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, who was expected to hand over his duties and take annual leave ahead of his February 2024 departure.



Instead, Nsiah has been traveling internationally, allegedly lobbying for an extension of his tenure.



Staff members, unhappy with the lack of development opportunities and deteriorating work conditions under his leadership, threaten to strike if he remains in position by August.



Senior and newer staff alike have criticized Nsiah's tenure as the worst in Parliament's history, citing unpaid overtime and ineffective leadership.



The situation remains unresolved as Nsiah is currently abroad.