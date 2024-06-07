Petition to probe Cecilia Dapaah case opposed

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

An injunction application has been filed at the Accra High Court to stop a petition to Parliament to probe former Minister Cecilia Dapaah's case.



The petitioner, Derick Adu-Gyamfi, seeks a legal interpretation on whether Parliament has the power to investigate the matter.



The petition, submitted by private citizens, included Martin Kpebu and Professor Ransford Gyampo, alleged that EOCO failed to investigate Ms. Dapaah for money laundering despite finding large sums of money at her residence.



They wanted Parliament to set up a bi-partisan committee to investigate EOCO's failure to act.