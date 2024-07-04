You are here: HomeNews2024 07 04Article 1957103

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor dismissed

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has reportedly dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, purportedly filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

The petition alleged procurement breaches and questioned hiring practices at the Special Prosecutor’s office.

The Chief Justice concluded that the petition lacked sufficient factual and legal basis under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act.

Amidu has contested this decision, expressing dissatisfaction with the outcome.

