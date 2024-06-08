Photos and Videos: NDC supporters face off with police; burn car tyres on streets of Cantonments

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024
Source: 3news
Supporters of the National Democratic Congress have clashed with the Ghana Police Service at the Cantonment Police Station in Accra over the arrest of NDC parliamentary candidate Naa Koryoo Okunor.
Following a call from the party's National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, supporters gathered at the station demanding her release.
They protested by burning car tires.
Police responded by increasing security with more personnel.
