You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947761

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Police arrest two over alleged penis disappearances at Ada Kasseh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The police will keep them until the victim is discharged for further investigation The police will keep them until the victim is discharged for further investigation

The Kasseh Police Command in Ada has arrested two individuals, Tayabu Eliazu, 35, and Assan Gariba, 24, for alleging that their manhood disappeared after shaking hands with a stranger near the Kasseh central mosque.

This accusation led to a mob attack on Abubakr Tanko, an Ivorian national, who was accused by the two men.

Tanko is currently hospitalized.

ACP Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, stated that one of the arrested individuals later claimed his penis was restored, though not as strong as before, while the other insisted his had reduced drastically in size.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment