You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948031

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police deploys specialized team to investigate unnatural deaths in Bole

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service Personnel of the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has dispatched a specialized team to Bole and nearby areas in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command in investigating three cases of unnatural deaths reported in the last six months.

This team comprises Crime Scene Management Experts, Forensic Specialists, Intelligence Officers, and Homicide Investigators, who will work closely with the Regional Command on

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment