Politicians Own 60%-70% of Ghana's Media - GJA President

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has unveiled a startling revelation, suggesting that a significant majority, estimated at 60% to 70%, of media outlets in Ghana are owned by politicians.



Dwumfour expressed apprehension regarding the opacity surrounding the identities of media financiers, emphasizing the potential ramifications of unchecked political ownership on public discourse.



During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dwumfour reiterated the need for transparency, urging the National Communication Authority (NCA) to disclose the list of media financiers to address speculations and dispel rumors.



He underscored that while the actual ownership might not be publicly acknowledged, there exists a prevalent understanding within the industry regarding the political affiliations behind many media houses.



Additionally, Dwumfour shed light on the practice of non-politicians acting as proxies or lobbyists for political figures within the media landscape.