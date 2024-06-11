You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949423
Source: TIG Post

Poor young man battles for his life after father and son beat and broke his legs

Michael Abeku Afenyi, 28, is hospitalized after a brutal attack by a father and son in Low Cost, Winneba. Good Samaritans rushed him to the hospital, but he remains in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses say the assault stemmed from accusations that Michael threatened the older man's wife. Locals are shocked by the violence, describing Michael as a well-liked member of the community.

Although the incident has been reported to the police, no arrests have been made. There are allegations of police inaction due to bribery, raising concerns about justice in the case.

