Source: Beach FM Online

Potholes on Apowa road cause major inconvenience for drivers and commuters

The deep potholes have forced many drivers to avoid the area The deep potholes have forced many drivers to avoid the area

The Apowa road in the Western Region has been neglected, with potholes causing significant challenges for drivers and commuters.

The lack of action to repair the road, despite it needing only minor fixes, has led to worsening traffic congestion.

The stretch of road from Kwesimintsim traffic lights to Apollo and Apowa St. Mary’s road is also affected.

The deep potholes have forced many drivers to avoid the area, causing frustration among regular commuters.

