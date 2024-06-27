You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954883

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

Poverty levels in Ghana far better than in US – Ekow Vincent Assafuah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ekow Vincent Assafuah Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Deputy Minister for Local Government, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has claimed Ghana’s poverty levels are better than those in the U.S.

In an interview on 3FM’s Sunrise, he cited Ghana Statistical Service data showing a reduction in poverty from 22.5% in 2020 to 11.7%, attributing this to government interventions.

Assafuah emphasized that while poverty persists, the significant decrease reflects effective policies.

He urged annual assessments of poverty levels to track progress. His comparison to the U.S., where 37.9 million people (11.5%) are impoverished according to the 2022 Census Bureau report, was made without additional supporting data.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment