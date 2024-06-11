You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949390
news

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Privatize ECG or I will take over – Ayariga challenges Gov't on power crisis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hassan Ayariga Hassan Ayariga

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called for urgent measures to resolve the ongoing power outages, known as “Dumsor,” citing the hardships they cause Ghanaians.

He emphasized that the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his team should be held accountable for the mismanagement of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).


Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment