Prof Audrey Gadzekpo urges media to promote credible and peaceful elections

General News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prof Audrey Gadzekpo has urged the media to take an active role in shaping the narrative leading up to the December general elections.



Stressing the importance of maintaining credibility and fostering peace, Prof Gadzekpo highlighted the media's responsibility in ensuring informed decision-making among voters.



Speaking at the Joy Change-Speaker Series VII, she called on media practitioners to prioritize quality journalism and contribute to increasing voter turnout.



She emphasized the need for the media to set the right tone in reporting, even in cases of wrongdoing, to encourage corrective action and maintain public trust in the electoral process.