Prof. Francis Nkrumah, son of Kwame Nkrumah, dies at 89

General News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Professor Francis Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has passed away at the age of 89 on June 30, 2024.



Born to Madam Fanny Miller, he was raised by his father after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah returned from the UK. Francis excelled academically, aided by a scholarship to



study medicine in Germany.



He later became the longest-serving director of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and was honored for his contributions to polio eradication in Africa.



His achievements include roles in founding medical associations and receiving accolades from WHO for his public health efforts.