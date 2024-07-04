You are here: HomeNews2024 07 04Article 1957121

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Proud Moment: John Mahama congratulates UGMC Doctors after completing six kidney transplants

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the University of Ghana Medical Center for successfully performing six kidney transplants.

Sharing his joy on Facebook, Mahama praised Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah and the medical team for this significant achievement at the facility he helped establish.

The University of Ghana Medical Center, aiming to provide world-class health services, has been lauded by many Ghanaians following the announcement of these successful transplants.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment