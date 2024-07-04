Proud Moment: John Mahama congratulates UGMC Doctors after completing six kidney transplants

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the University of Ghana Medical Center for successfully performing six kidney transplants.



Sharing his joy on Facebook, Mahama praised Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah and the medical team for this significant achievement at the facility he helped establish.



The University of Ghana Medical Center, aiming to provide world-class health services, has been lauded by many Ghanaians following the announcement of these successful transplants.