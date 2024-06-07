Publish your 2020 election results - Kabila dares John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

James Kwabena Bomfeh has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to redeem their credibility following their 2020 election petition case.



Bomfeh dared Mahama to publicly publish the results they claim show he won the election, in response to Mahama's accusations of election rigging.



Bomfeh recalled Asiedu Nketia's admission of having "no evidence" during the petition.



He urged the NDC to show the results they allege to have had, which could help promote peaceful elections in 2024.