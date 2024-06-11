RCC declares war on stray cattle

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has announced plans to apprehend cattle that destroy trees planted in Kumasi, the regional capital.



The owners of these cattle will have to pay a fine to the RCC before their animals are released to them.



The decision comes after stray cattle damaged Royal Palm trees planted by the RCC.



The RCC aims to curb the menace of tree destruction by introducing fines for offenders. The region also targets to plant 2.5 million seedlings this year as part of the government’s Green Ghana Day initiative.