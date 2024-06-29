RTI: 43 public institutions cited for non-compliance

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Information Minister Fatimantu Abubakar reported to Parliament on June 28, 2024, that 43 public institutions were non-compliant with the Right to Information (RTI) Act, based on a 2023 compliance survey.



While 198 institutions (79.2%) adhered to the Act, the non-compliance was primarily due to limited knowledge among these institutions.



Nine institutions needed reassessment.



In 2023, the Commission received 92 review applications, resolving 41.3% through alternative dispute resolution, 26.1% reached the decision stage, 2.2% were referred to relevant institutions, and 30.4% were still under evaluation by year-end.