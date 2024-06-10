Rainstorm victims at Kalande receive support from MP

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Former MP Adam Salifu Braimah has donated 40 packets of roofing sheets to support victims of a rainstorm disaster in Kalande community, which left one person dead and hundreds displaced.



The storm destroyed homes and a school, affecting education and power supply.



Braimah, who is building a classroom block in the community, promised to talk to NADMO and the MCE for more support.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Richard Broni, assured immediate resource mobilization for the victims, while the Chief of Kalande community appealed for more support.