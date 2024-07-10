Renowned Surgeon and Former Council of State Member Dr Edward N. Gyader has died

General News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Dr. Edward N. Gyader, a distinguished surgeon and former member of the Council of State for the Upper West Region, has passed away on July 10, 2024.



He made substantial contributions to the health sector, holding various medical and administrative positions, and was actively involved with the Ghana Red Cross Society and the Medical and Dental Council.



Dr. Gyader played a role in drafting Ghana’s current constitution and later served as the Dean of the Medical School at UDS before retiring.



His legacy leaves a lasting impact on Ghana's medical and public service fields.