Residents affected by the Tema-Mpakadan Railway project storm the Railways Ministry over unpaid compensation

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Mpakadan in the Eastern Region's Asuogyaman District are demanding compensation after their properties were demolished for the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project.



Led by David Noble Nartey, they have stormed the Ministry of Railways and plan to protest at the Finance Ministry.



Despite ongoing efforts since 2017, they claim no compensation has been paid, significantly affecting their livelihoods.



Nartey revealed that he only received GHC 13,000 for a three-bedroom project.



The residents vow to continue their protest until compensated, with some threatening to sleep at the ministries. Previous protests in 2022 also aimed at addressing compensation delays.