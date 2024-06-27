You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954871

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

SSNIT drags Railways MD to Court over GH¢4.13 million unpaid contributions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) office in Takoradi has taken legal action against the Ghana Railways Corporation (GRC) and its Managing Director, Michael Adjei Anyetei, for failing to remit GH¢4.13 million in social security contributions to its employees.

In a hearing at the Circuit Court presided over by Judge Araba Nunoo, SSNIT's prosecutor, Ann-Marie Annan, applied for

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment