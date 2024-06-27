SSNIT drags Railways MD to Court over GH¢4.13 million unpaid contributions

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) office in Takoradi has taken legal action against the Ghana Railways Corporation (GRC) and its Managing Director, Michael Adjei Anyetei, for failing to remit GH¢4.13 million in social security contributions to its employees.



In a hearing at the Circuit Court presided over by Judge Araba Nunoo, SSNIT's prosecutor, Ann-Marie Annan, applied for



a bench warrant for the arrest of the managing director, Graphic Online reports.



The prosecutor highlighted that between December 2022 and April 2024, the GRC did not fulfill its obligation under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (ACT 766) to pay these contributions, which constitutes an offence.



An inspection conducted by SSNIT officials at the GRC's Takoradi office confirmed the outstanding debt.



Despite several demand letters and attempts to engage with the corporation's management, including visits to their premises, no resolution was reached.



This prompted SSNIT to escalate the matter with a criminal summons, leading to court proceedings.



The case has been adjourned to July 8 for further hearings.