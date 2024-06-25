STAR-Ghana Foundation, partners to hold CSO Forum

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: GNA

STAR-Ghana Foundation (SGF) will host the Civil Society Forum 2024 on June 25-26 in Accra, themed “Civil Society at an Inflection Point: Strategizing for Increased Legitimacy, Effectiveness, and Sustainability.”



This second edition will address three sub-themes: legitimacy with stakeholders, organizational effectiveness, and sustainable operations.



The forum provides a platform for Ghanaian civil society organizations (CSOs) to discuss good governance and inclusive development. Key speakers include Alhaji Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Charles Abugre, and Clara Osei-Boateng.



This year’s forum aims to tackle issues like funding diversification and capacity building amid global changes, following recommendations from the inaugural 2022 forum.