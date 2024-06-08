You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948178

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi condemns police over arrest of Naa Koryoo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly criticized the Ghana Police Service's leadership following the arrest of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

In a Facebook post, Gyamfi alleged that Naa Koryoo was arrested by police personnel influenced by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He questioned

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment