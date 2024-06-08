Sammy Gyamfi condemns police over arrest of Naa Koryoo

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly criticized the Ghana Police Service's leadership following the arrest of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.



In a Facebook post, Gyamfi alleged that Naa Koryoo was arrested by police personnel influenced by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He questioned



the integrity of the police service's purported transformation and labeled the arrest as senseless.



Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was detained at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, after being invited for questioning. Her detention sparked outrage among NDC supporters, who gathered at the station demanding her release.



She is suspected of being involved in an incident where she allegedly possessed a firearm and was connected to the stabbing of the son of Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, on June 2, 2024.



Gyamfi dismissed the concerns about the spelling of Koryoo's name on the firearm registration documents as trivial and baseless, arguing they did not justify her arrest. He also questioned the police's inaction when MP Hawa Koomson allegedly threatened Naa Koryoo, prompting her to obtain the firearm for protection.



"This same Hawa Koomson has threatened Naa Koryoo at gunpoint on four different occasions, according to her lawyers. This is why she was compelled to buy and register a gun in her name for her protection," Gyamfi stated.



He criticized the police, led by IGP Dampare, for what he perceived as politically motivated actions against NDC members, asking if this was the transformation promised to Ghanaians.



"The leadership of the NPP-controlled Police must bow their heads in shame for allowing themselves to be used by the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government against innocent civilians. We in the NDC will not be intimidated or cowered by this disgraceful and oppressive conduct of the Police," Gyamfi declared, calling for the immediate release of Naa Koryoo with the hashtags #FreeKoryooNow and #ResistOppressorsRule.



