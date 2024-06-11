Schengen visa fees increase by 12%

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Starting today, June 11, 2024, travelers to Europe's Schengen Area will face higher visa application fees.



The European Commission announced a 12% increase for short-stay Schengen visas (type C), citing inflation and the average salaries of Member States' civil servants from July 2020 to July 2023 as the reasons.



The new fee for adults is now €90, up from



€80, while children aged 6 to 12 will pay €45, up from €40. Visas for children under 6 remain free. A Schengen visa allows non-EU citizens to visit any of the 26 Schengen countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.



The Schengen Area includes countries such as Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The European Commission proposed the fee increase in February, which was approved by a majority vote. External service providers can also increase their service charges to €45. The cost of extending a Schengen visa remains unchanged at €30.