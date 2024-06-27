Security analyst cautions against Kenya-like protest in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security Analyst Adib Saani has cautioned against emulating Kenya's violent protests, which resulted in 23 deaths and led President William Ruto to withdraw a finance bill.



Despite similar issues of corruption and high taxation in Ghana, Saani stressed that violent protests are not advisable.



Governance Analyst Dr. Frederick Oduro praised the Kenyan youth's resilience.



MPs Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah and Abla Dzifa Gomashie warned that Ghana's excessive partisanship and unaddressed military invasion of parliament could provoke similar unrest.



They urged the Nana Addo administration to heed citizens' concerns and avoid arrogance.