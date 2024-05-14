Sefwi Wiawso traditional leader lauds Energy Minister's leadership

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The leader of the traditional area of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II in the Western North Region, praised Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his strong leadership during a recent visit to his palace on Monday, May 13, 2024.



Katakyie Bumagama commended Dr. Prempeh for his fearless leadership and stated that Ghana would greatly benefit from more leaders like him in charge.



He specifically pointed out Dr. Prempeh's history of boldness, both during his time as Minister of Education and in his current role as Energy Minister.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized the importance of building strong partnerships between traditional leaders and politicians and reaffirmed his dedication to serving the nation diligently during the visit.



This visit comes after a similar one to the palace of the Awoamefia of Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III, where Dr. Prempeh was also praised for his exceptional leadership qualities and received blessings for his endeavors.