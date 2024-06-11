Sekondi-Takoradi residents demand release of Chief Fisherman

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Angry residents of Sekondi-Takoradi demand the immediate release of Chief Fisherman Nana Panyin Yena, currently detained at the Sekondi Police Station.



They gathered, singing war songs, and vowed to continue their protest until he is freed.



Nana Panyin Yena was arrested following the lynching of a young man believed to be a thief a year ago.



Read full articlemeeting the bail conditions set by the court, including a GHC80,000 bail with two sureties, he and two others remain in police custody.



"We shall continue to demonstrate at the police station until they release him. We are unable to go to sea because he is not around to manage affairs for us. We are not going anywhere today," said one protester, Nana Botwe.





According to a 3news report, efforts to reach the police for a response have been unsuccessful, and the residents are calling on the Inspector General of Police to intervene.