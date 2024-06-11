You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949417
Sekondi-Takoradi residents demand release of Chief Fisherman

They gathered, singing war songs, and vowed to continue their protest They gathered, singing war songs, and vowed to continue their protest

Angry residents of Sekondi-Takoradi demand the immediate release of Chief Fisherman Nana Panyin Yena, currently detained at the Sekondi Police Station.

They gathered, singing war songs, and vowed to continue their protest until he is freed.

Nana Panyin Yena was arrested following the lynching of a young man believed to be a thief a year ago.

Despite

