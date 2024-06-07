Selecting a running mate from Ashanti Region will maximise Bawumia’s votes – Smart Sarpong

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Professor Smart Sarpong has suggested that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, should choose a running mate from the Ashanti Region to maximize votes.



The region is a stronghold of the NPP, and a local running mate could help mobilize voters.



Additionally, Sarpong recommended a charismatic running mate who appealed to the youth.



Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Sarpong shows the NDC leading in popularity (38.8%) over the NPP (34.5%), with 23.1% of voters undecided.



Dr. Bawumia led in preferred presidential candidates with 38.9% support, slightly ahead of John Dramani Mahama (36.1%).