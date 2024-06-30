Serbian officer shot with crossbow outside embassy

General News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: BBC

A police officer was injured in a crossbow attack outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.



The attacker, identified as Milos Zujovic, a Muslim convert, shot the officer in the neck before being shot dead by the officer. The officer underwent surgery and is no longer in serious condition.



Serbian authorities classified the attack as a "terrorist act" and increased the threat level to red. The attacker had approached the embassy several times before the attack.



Serbian authorities are searching for other individuals associated with the attacker, and several arrests have been made as a precaution.