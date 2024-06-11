You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949447
news

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Six UK airports reinstate liquid restrictions to upgrade security scanners

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

For most travelers, security measures will remain unchanged For most travelers, security measures will remain unchanged

In a move to upgrade scanning equipment, six UK airports have reintroduced restrictions on carrying liquids for passengers, after lifting the ban earlier this year.

The affected airports—Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, London City, Aberdeen, Southend, and Teesside—reinstated the measure on June 9, which will extend until June 2025.

The Department of Transport (DFT) explained that this temporary reimplementation

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment