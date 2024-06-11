Six UK airports reinstate liquid restrictions to upgrade security scanners

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

In a move to upgrade scanning equipment, six UK airports have reintroduced restrictions on carrying liquids for passengers, after lifting the ban earlier this year.



The affected airports—Newcastle, Leeds Bradford, London City, Aberdeen, Southend, and Teesside—reinstated the measure on June 9, which will extend until June 2025.



The Department of Transport (DFT) explained that this temporary reimplementation



Read full articlewill allow further improvements to the new checkpoint systems, impacting a small number of passengers.



For most travelers, security measures will remain unchanged, and it is advised to check security requirements with their departure airport before traveling.



The initial ban on carrying more than 100ml of liquid per container in hand luggage was introduced in 2006 to detect terrorism attempts involving liquid explosives.



The rule applies to cosmetics, toiletries, pastes, creams, gels, and liquid or partially liquid food and drinks. Containers must be placed in clear sealable plastic bags no larger than 20x20cm, with only one bag allowed per person.



Bags must be removed from luggage at security checkpoints.



Despite the temporary reinstatement of liquid restrictions at these airports, major airports like Heathrow, Manchester, and Gatwick have been given an extension until June 2025 to deploy new scanning devices.



The government assures that the majority of passengers will not notice significant changes during security checks, but recommends carrying smaller amounts of liquids when traveling.