Smaller political parties are funded by major parties – Member of Alliance for Change alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

Henry Asante of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change has revealed that smaller political parties in Ghana often receive financial backing from major parties.



This funding is purportedly aimed at securing alliances and influencing decisions, particularly in the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.



Asante highlighted the lack of independence among smaller parties, noting unsuccessful attempts to form alliances due to disputes over party symbols and leadership roles.



The Alliance for Revolutionary Change, led by Alan Kyerematen, aims to address these challenges and contest the 2024 elections as a unified coalition.