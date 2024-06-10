Solider butchered at Galamsey site at Wassa Akyempim

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A military officer, Timothy Adzakosi, was allegedly attacked and butchered at a galamsey site in Wassa Akyempim, Western Region.



He was with three colleagues, who fled the scene. The residents, who claimed the military officers frequently visit the galamsey sites, attacked Adzakosi with machetes, injuring his head and hand.



The Assembly man and Unit Community Chairman intervened, taking him to the hospital for treatment.



The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the other military officers remain unknown.