Solomon Nkansah dismisses ill feelings towards Mahama

Solomon Nkansah, former Propaganda Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), addressed former President John Dramani Mahama, assuring him that he harbors no ill will towards him. Instead, Nkansah advised Mahama to scrutinize those closest to him for potential detractors.



Speaking on Okay FM, Nkansah emphasized that he holds no personal animosity towards Mahama, suggesting that individuals closest to the former president may pose greater threats.



"I am not in close proximity to President Mahama. Typically, those who secretly wish for your downfall are often the ones closest to you. Since I am not part of his inner circle, why would I wish harm upon him? He needs to introspect," Nkansah stated.



Expressing frustration over false accusations, Nkansah urged for an end to fabricated reports tarnishing his reputation, particularly concerning leaked recordings involving Chairman Ofosu Ampofo. Despite the lack of investigation into the matter, Nkansah has faced unwarranted blame, exacerbating his concerns.