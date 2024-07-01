Speaker of Parliament urges Ghanaians to cherish, preserve nation’s democracy

General News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: GNA

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, urged Ghanaians to uphold and protect the country's democracy as the December 7 general election approaches.



Speaking at Sunyani Technical University, Bagbin emphasized the importance of preserving peace and avoiding any actions that could undermine democratic progress.



He highlighted the critical role of Parliament in maintaining democracy and warned against blaming Parliament for broader dissatisfactions.



The event, marking 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy, also featured MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who acknowledged ongoing challenges like poverty and corruption but stressed the need for constitutional review to better address current socio-political and economic realities.