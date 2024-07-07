Starmer confirms Rwanda deportation plan 'dead'

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

On his first full day as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the end of the Rwanda deportation scheme, calling it a "gimmick" and ineffective.



The Labour leader, who campaigned to scrap the scheme costing £310m, promises a new approach to tackling illegal immigration.



The scheme aimed to deport a small percentage of migrants arriving via small boats but never saw a flight take off due to legal challenges.



The Labour government plans to curb small boat crossings by hiring investigators and using counter-terror powers to dismantle smuggling gangs, though full details of their strategy remain undisclosed.