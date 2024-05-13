You are here: HomeNews2024 05 13Article 1938311

Stevie Wonder receives Ghanaian citizenship on 74th birthday

Stevie Wonder and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Stevie Wonder and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially bestowed Ghanaian citizenship upon the renowned American musician and songwriter, Stevie Wonder, during a ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Stevie Wonder was accompanied by his family to the ceremony.

Kow Essuman, the legal counsel to President Akufo-Addo, confirmed this on social media.

"Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian. He has just taken the Oath of Allegiance and received the Certificate of Citizenship by Registration at Jubilee House. Congratulations, Sir and welcome to Ghana," he said.

Today also marks Stevie Wonder's 74th birthday. He was born on Saturday, May 13, 1950.

