Stop disrespecting Godfred Dame...He's our bar leader! - Lawyer CID warns NDC

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Amansie South District Chief Executive, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, known as "CID," has cautioned against verbal attacks on Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he emphasized the need for respect for legal practitioners, highlighting the Attorney-General's leadership role in the legal community.



The caution comes amidst criticism of the A-G for suing Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa over alleged financial loss to the state in an ambulance purchase deal.



Jakpa claimed the A-G sought his help to build a case against Forson, but an audio recording provided by Jakpa reportedly contains no incriminating evidence against the A-G.