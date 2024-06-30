Stop fighting for state assets and address high food prices – Bamfo slams Bryan Acheampong

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Mr. Nana Bamfo, Central Regional Coordinator for the Trade and Artisans Network of the NDC, has criticized Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong for neglecting his duty to address the high cost of food prices in Ghana.



Speaking on Obrumankoma FM, Bamfo accused Acheampong of focusing on purchasing SSNIT hotels instead of implementing measures to reduce food prices, calling the situation a national security threat.



He blamed the current administration for economic mismanagement and urged traders to vote for John Mahama, highlighting Mahama's commitment to their plight and promoting his proposed 24-hour economy policy during a regional tour.