Stop preventing Ato Forson from discharging his Parliamentary duties - NDC Caucus to Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

The NDC Minority Caucus will only participate in Parliament after the ongoing ambulance case trial proceedings are completed on scheduled days.



This decision follows the High Court's rejection of requests for the Minority Leader to attend important parliamentary business.



The Caucus aims to highlight the judge's actions, which they perceive as attempts to hinder the Minority Leader from fulfilling his parliamentary duties.



They will continue to support their leader during his court appearances and reserve the right to take further action in Parliament.