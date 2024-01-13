Student in critical condition after abortion attempt destroyed her womb

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Assin Fosu District Court presided by His Worship, Abdul Majid Iliasu has fined a 40-year-old hairdresser Gh¢4,800.00 for inducing a 17-year-old girl to commit abortion with a noxious abortion medication.



The convict, Charlotte Asiedu on count one, was charged with illegal abortion contrary to section 58 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 29.



While, the boyfriend of the victim, Charles Tetteh 21 years old, an Auto Electrician Apprentice on count two, was charged with abetment to commit a crime, to wit, illegal abortion contrary to section 58 Act 29 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960.



The convicts admitted the offenses and were sentenced accordingly.



Presenting the case to the court, the prosecution, Inspector Matilda Osaah Buabeng explained that the pregnancy was 17 weeks old.



She said when the victim (name withheld), an SHS form 3 student realized she was pregnant she informed her boyfriend, the second convict about it where he took her to Charlotte Asiedu, the first convict after a drug store attendant failed to sell them the drug since the pregnancy was far advanced.



Charlotte Asiedu, the next day, in an attempt to cause the abortion, prepared a concoction and mixed it with alcohol put it in an enema and inserted into the victim.



The victim, on October 7, 2023, started experiencing severe stomach pains and was thus rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment where she was admitted.



It was then discovered that the fetus had died in her womb.



An official complaint was made by the victim’s mother and the convicts were subsequently arrested to stand trial when they admitted the offense in their caution statement.



The current situation of the victim and challenges



Meanwhile, the victim has been diagnosed with Pancolitis Secondary to Enema Colitis where Exploratory Laparotomy with Ileostomy surgery was conducted to remove the womb and some portion of the intestines to avoid the disease from spreading to other areas.



As a result, a colostomy was initiated to create an opening in her stoma. The opening creates a passage from the large intestine to the outside of her body.



This is so that solid stool and gas can leave the body through the stoma instead of passing through the rectum.



This means she cannot ease herself the natural way through the anus (rectum) but rather through the side of her stomach, this, has resulted in her dropping out of school temporarily since she has become immobile.



The mother of the victim, Madam Victoria Arthur however, bemoaned the financial challenges bestowed on the family.



She that despite all the difficulties the family is enduring the court did fail to award compensation to the victim.



Meanwhile, the family of the victim is demanding for a compensation from the court and also appealing to the general public to assist them in finance to cater for the hospital bails.